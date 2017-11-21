Abandoned dog dies of a 'broken heart'

Nube Viajera was abandoned at the Bucaramanga airport in Colombia. — CEN

The dog sits listlessly and refuses to eat. — CEN

PETALING JAYA: This heart-wrenching story of an abandoned pet who died of a broken heart proves that dogs really are man's best friend.

A dog called "Nube Viajera'', which translates to travelling cloud, was abandoned by its owner at an airport in Colombia for more than a month.

Although locals tried to feed it, the dog refused to eat. The Daily Mail reported that the dog spent its time wandering through the terminal, hoping to be reunited with its owner.

According to news reports, the malnourished dog was taken to an animal shelter and given food and medicine via intravenous injection.

However, its health deteriorated and the dog eventually died.

Vets who treated the animal said it died of depression.