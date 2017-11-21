Anjung Malaysia at KLIA to showcase best of M'sian culture and flavour

Models pose at Anjung Malaysia, at the KL International Airport (KLIA), on Nov 21, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

SEPANG: The atmosphere at the KL International Airport (KLIA) just got better with the latest offering – Anjung Malaysia an area which reflects the unique Malaysian culture and flavour via the display of local architecture, products and cuisines.

Anjung Malaysia creates a unique opportunity for visitors to delve into the richness of Malaysian culture.

Themed "Nostalgia", visitors to Anjung Malaysia will be treated with a visually immersive and theatrical experience with specially curated local traditional atmosphere and entertainment.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai who officiated Anjung Malaysia today, said Anjung Malaysia will go a long way in providing airport users with a memorable experience en route to creating a lasting impression.

"I am pleased to see that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is making continuous efforts not only in enhancing the physical aspect of the airport but also in ensuring the emotional attachment to Malaysia remains strong.

"At the same time, I was told that Anjung Malaysia will be the place for local entrepreneurs and SMEs to showcase their products and capabilities to both local and international audience, something which I applaud as it is in line with the special focus the government has put in for the development of SMEs in the 11th Malaysia Plan," Liow said in his speech.

Liow added that he foresees Anjung Malaysia will serving the objectives of the overall KLIA Aeropolis master plan where airports are transformed into a destination in itself.