Construction of Track 4A project to begin within 6-12 months

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction work of the long-delayed power plant project Track 4A in Pasir Gudang, Johor, is expected to begin within six months to a year, said Energy Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Majid.

The project, estimated to cost about RM4.7 billion, is now expected to achieve scheduled commercial operation on July 1, 2020, delayed from the initial target of mid-2018.

“Give them some time to get the procurement and so on. But as far as we are concerned, we have given the approval for them to proceed,” Abdul Razak told reporters after launching a mobile application on energy statistics here today.

“I think the project is going on track and they are doing quite well. They have achieved financial close and they are moving on to try and hit the scheduled commissioning date by early 2020,” he added.

Track 4A was awarded to Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), SIPP Energy Sdn Bhd and YTL Power International Bhd on a direct negotiation basis in May 2014. YTL Power and TNB withdrew from the project in June 2014 and October 2015 respectively.

TNB, however, returned in May this year by acquiring 51% stake in Southern Power Generation Sdn Bhd (SPG), the special purpose vehicle to develop the 1,440MW combined-cycle gas turbine power plant.

SIPP Energy, which is a private investment vehicle owned by the Sultan of Johor, owns the other 49% stake.