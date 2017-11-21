Don't mix religion with politics - Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today repeated his call to politicians in the state not to mix religion with politics.

"Politics is politics and religion is religion. We must respect each other's religion. So don't drag religion into politics," he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Sabah Council of Churches president Bishop Datuk Melter Jiki Tais at the Sabah State Assembly building here today.

Also present at the meeting was Kota Kinabalu mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai.

Meanwhile, Melter expressed the council's appreciation to the state government led by Musa, who is also state Finance Minister for its continuous support.

"Every year, the state government provides funds to enable us to celebrate Christmas and this year it has allocated RM200,000 for the 'KK Christmas Celebration 2017' at Padang Merdeka Kota Kinabalu on Dec 12.

"Not only that, the state government also provides annual grants for non-Muslim schools and organisations," he said. — Bernama