Fast forwarding Malaysia’s shift to an innovation-led economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Innovation, the gameplan of the private sector to achieve competitive advantage for business performance has taken centre stage in the public sector with Government according high priority to invest in and promote National Innovation.

In 2004, the Cabinet had restructured Moste (Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment) to Mosti (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), representing the nation's first official assignment of responsibility for promoting Innovation to one specific Ministry .

Mosti had developed a National Innovation Model, a Second Generation Linear Innovation Model which promotes market-driven R&D to develop products and services for the market aimed at enhancing Malaysia's R&D Commercialisation rate.

This Model is an advance version of the previous First Generation Innovation Model (Technology Push Model) which had guided Malaysia's R&D efforts in the 1980s ( see Fig 1).

Linear model of innovation

Recognising that Innovation is a key prescription for success for national economic prosperity, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak during his inaugural speech introducing Malaysia's New Cabinet in 2009 had announced that innovation would serve as the cornerstone for Malaysia's economic growth, aimed at shifting Malaysia's economy to an innovation-led economy.

On 17 May 2011, Global Science and Innovation Advisory Council, with membership from international leaders and experts was established to provide valuable input and a fresh perspective to uplift Malaysia's economy by hastening innovation.

Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre( MaGIC), an innovation and creativity centre under MoF was launched by Najib and his counterpart Barack Obama In conjunction with the visit by then US President to Malaysia in April 2014.

Thus presently a number of Ministries including, amongst others, Prime Minister's Department, MOSTI and MoF have been given the task and responsibilities to promote innovation.

While closing the 11th Khazanah Megatrends Forum in October 2015, Najib outlined that at last count, government entities involved in innovation and technology include five departments under the Prime Minister's Department; three ministries with direct technology funding; six ministries with technology associations; three regulators; eight councils; three development corporations with funding; seven development agencies or corporations; one foundation; six research institutes; three industry associations; five mutual funds; five managed funds and 11 funding agencies or bodies and had thus directed for some of the government agencies involved in promoting innovation be merged or streamlined in order to improve efficiency and avoid duplication.

In a nutshell the PM had advocated for the "need to amalgamate some of the agencies so that we have a leaner and more effective structure moving forward,"



Malaysia's innovation performance

Malaysia was ranked 18th in 2015-2016 and 25th in 2016-2017 by World Economic Forum ( WEF) based on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) which measures 12 pillars of competitiveness including innovation.

Based on the Global Innovation Index (GII), Malaysia ranked 31st in 2011 and was 35th in 2016.



By Sheriffah Noor Khamseah Al-Idid Datuk Syed Ahmad Idid Innovation & Nuclear Advocate, Alumni of Imperial College, University of London, United Kingdom & author of books on Technological Innovation, Women & Innovation-The UK Experience. She is now in the final stages of completing a book on Public Sector Innovation-International Best Practice.