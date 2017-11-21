Final report on MH370 crash depends on negotiation with Ocean Infinity

KUALA LUMPUR: A comprehensive and detailed final investigation report on the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which is believed to have crashed into the Indian Ocean is being prepared, says Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi.

He said the date for the final report depended in the negotiation between the government and the seabed exploration company, Ocean Infinity to commence a new mission to search for the aircraft.

"As enshrined in Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, a final crash report should be issued within one year from the announcement of the search operation suspension based on the findings of the investigation team.

"The report will also put up proposals on improving civil aviation industry security in the country to various interested parties," he said when winding up the debate on the 2018 Supply Bill at committee stage for the Transport Ministry at Dewan Rakyat today.

Flight MH370, which was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, was reported missing and all 239 passengers and crew members were declared dead.

