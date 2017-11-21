Global mainstream media fails to convey truth: Chandra Muzaffar

IPOH: The global mainstream media appears to have failed to convey the truth to the people, including the unfair practices of certain parties or supreme authorities of a country, according to International Movement for a Just World president Dr Chandra Muzaffar.

He said the acts of these mainstream media to hide the policies or activities of the parties concerned could bring great harm to humanity.

"The failure of these mainstream and global media I refer to, such as CNN, the New York Times and so on, they not only condone what is happening, but sometimes they even deliberately hide the truth from the public," he told reporters at the 4th World Conference on Islamic Thought and Civilisation (WCIT 2017) here today.

The two-day conference themed "Global Peace" which began yesterday was organised by the Sultan Azlan Shah University, with delegates from more than 15 countries.

Earlier, Chandra, who is also 1Malaysia Foundation chairman, appeared as a speaker in today's session featuring the topic, "Power, Politics and The Media".

Chandra said although the mainstream media did not highlight the issues, people would still be able to find out about them through the new media channels.

"The new media which emerged in the last 20 to 30 years could possibly bring some change, as it is independent of the mainstream media," he added.

On WCIT 2017, Chandra said it would help enhance public awareness in achieving the purest goal, that of global peace, as well as allow discussions on issues such as media coverage, conflicts and so on. — Bernama