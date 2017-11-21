Heavy rains warning for west coast

Posted on 21 November 2017 - 09:55pm Last updated on 21 November 2017 - 10:56pm

PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department (MET) warned that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Malacca is expected to persist until late afternoon.

Specific areas in Kedah are Yan, Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baru districts, while in Negri Sembilan are Jelebu, Tampin, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Seremban and Port Dickson.

More information is accessible at www.met.gov.my or its Facebook page @malaysiamet.