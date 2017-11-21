- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Heavy rains warning for west coast
Posted on 21 November 2017 - 09:55pm
Last updated on 21 November 2017 - 10:56pm
Last updated on 21 November 2017 - 10:56pm
PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department (MET) warned that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Malacca is expected to persist until late afternoon.
Specific areas in Kedah are Yan, Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baru districts, while in Negri Sembilan are Jelebu, Tampin, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Seremban and Port Dickson.
More information is accessible at www.met.gov.my or its Facebook page @malaysiamet.