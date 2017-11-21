IFCA MSC awarded RM6.33 million job by Chinese developer

PETALING JAYA: IFCA MSC Bhd has received a RMB10.12 million (RM6.33 million) contract from China Overseas Property Group Co Ltd (COPG).

The company told Bursa Malaysia that the contract is for the supply and installation of a project costing, planning and procurement system.

COPG is the sixth largest property developer in China.

IFCA said the implementation period of the contract is for 12 months starting from the date of award. It is expected to make a positive contribution to the group's earnings per share and net assets per share for the financial year ending 2018.

At the noon break, its share price was unchanged at 39.5 sen on some 1.65 million shares done.