Impossible for Home Ministry to interfere in RoS affairs: Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: It is impossible for the Home Ministry to influence the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the decision to approve the registration of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) said the RoS has always acted "professionally" in approving any societies in the country.

"It's impossible for the Home Ministry to sabotage (the registration of Pakatan Harapan).

"Tun (Dr) Mahathir Mohamad used to be the Prime Minister, so he knows there is no way for the Home Ministry to do such things. They are all professionals," Shahidan said during a press conference held at the Dewan Rakyat here.

Shahidan also acknowledged a statement by Deputy Prime Minister cum Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who said that PH needs to resolve issues with the DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Ahmad Zahid had said that among the issues that needs to be resolved includes the final report of the DAP's re-elected central executive committee and PPBM's amendment to its party constitution.

Only then the RoS can approve PH as a formal coalition.

"I concur to whatever that the Deputy Prime Minister had said. I think that is the best.

"They (RoS) are professionals, so PH should not be worried," Shahidan said.

On Monday, PH top leadership met with Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim and RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim to inquire on the registration status of the Opposition coalition.

PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was frustrated over the pending status of PH.

The former premier added the RoS should address the problems to PH earlier to facilitate the status of the application.