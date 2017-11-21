Increase annual allocation for non-Muslim bodies: Kiulu Assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU: A government backbencher Datuk Joniston Bangkuai wants the state government to consider increasing the annual allocation for non-Muslim bodies.

Joniston (BM-Kiulu) said a bigger allocation was necessary as many non-Muslim places of worship as well as mission and independent school buildings are in dilapidated condition and needed urgent repairs.

Noting that under the 2018 State Budget, a sum of RM32 million would be allocated for non-Muslim bodies, mission schools and independent schools, he suggested that the grant be increased to between RM35 million and RM40 million.

"Sabah has quite a sizeable non-Muslim population and it is heartening that the state government recognised their needs," he said when debating the 2018 State

Budget in State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

The allocation for non-Muslim bodies which had increased over the years from only RM7.08 million in 2004 to RM32 million this year, he said was a reflection that religious freedom in Sabah was very much alive.

On another matter, Joniston said the state government's recognition of Kiulu and Kadamaian as pilot projects for rural tourism development was apt as the number of visitors to Kiulu had increased over the last three years due to concerted efforts to promote rural tourism.

He described the RM12 million special allocation under the 2018 State Budget for tourism development, with special focus to rural tourism, as most appropriate.

Considering the booming tourism development in Kiulu, he also suggested the expansion of the Kiulu township by building new shophouses and commercial premises.

He also called for a study to determine the suitability of Kiulu to be made a sub-district besides urging the government to upgrade all the roads to remote primary schools in Kiulu which became inaccessible during heavy rains. — Bernama