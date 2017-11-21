Landslide damages 11 cars in Seri Kembangan

Posted on 20 November 2017 - 11:57pm Last updated on 21 November 2017 - 12:04am

SERDANG: A landslide damaged 11 vehicles that were parked at Taman Lestari Perdana, Seri Kembangan.

A spokesperson from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said the department received a distress call at 6.20pm about the incident.

"No one was hurt in the incident and there was no structural damage to the buildings.

"We have closed off the area for further action by the authorities," he said.

On Saturday, it was reported that a high rise building on a hillslope may be the cause of a landslide in Jalan Medang Tanduk in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur.

Residents along Jalan Medang Tanduk are concerned that development in the area without proper drainage could cause worse scenarios during heavy downpours.

A similar landslide occurred six years ago when a new development project was starting above the hillslope.

This is the second time this is happening.