MACC nabs project manager over alleged misappropriation of gov't funds

MALACCA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained a Malacca Area Farmers' Organisation (PPK) project manager for allegedly misappropriating RM2.54 million from the Federal Government Paddy Fertilisation Scheme since the beginning of last year.

The 38-year-old man was nabbed at the State Farmers' Organisation Authority Office in Jalan Hang Tuah here about 3pm today.

According to sources, the suspect was believed to have made 23 false claims amounting to RM2.54 million involving 56,700 fertiliser bags last year, which had not been approved by the Malacca PPK's Screening Board.

It is understood that the fertilisers should be claimed by the PPK, on behalf of farmers in the paddy farming sector who participated in the scheme and distributed to them.

However, the suspect is believed to have re-sold the fertilisers for personal gain.

MACC's investigation department senior director Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani confirmed the arrest.

It is understood the suspect was expected to be remanded at the Malacca Court Complex tomorrow. — Bernama