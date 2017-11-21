Malaysia to host 2019 World Summit on Arts, Culture

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is to host the 8th World Summit on Arts and Culture in March 2019.

The summit, carrying the theme "Mobile Minds: Culture, Knowledge and Change", will see the participation of 73 countries and will be jointly organised by the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA).

IFACCA board member Tan Sri Norliza Rofli said the four-day summit from March 11, 2019, would be a platform for leading international policy-makers, researchers, managers and industry players to discuss innovative approaches the industry would require in facing modernisation.

"The expectation of society towards culture and arts has changed in line with the digital age. This conference is very important for ensuring that arts and culture products remain relevant through the ages and do not merely become relics in museums," she told a press conference here, today.

IFACCA chairman Stephen Wainwright and executive director Magdalena Moreno Mujica were also present.

Norliza, who is director-general of the Department of Culture and Arts, said the summit would also discuss the sector's potential in generating income for the country, on par with other sectors.

"Malaysia is no loser in terms of arts and culture compared to other countries, and this is also the most appropriate time to promote and introduce these to the rest of the world," she said.

Earlier, at the same event, activist Low Ngai Yuen was announced as the director of the summit programme. — Bernama