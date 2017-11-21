MIER lifts 2017 GDP growth forecast to 5.6% on strong domestic demand

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) has revised its full-year gross domestic product (GDP) forecast upward to 5.6% from 5.4%, on the back of strong domestic demand.

Domestic demand, which is touted as the engine for growth in 2017, will see a further boost from buoyant external demand.This will also be supported by recovery in manufacturing, pick up in trade momentum, stronger investment activities and buoyant financial markets.

However, consumer sentiment is expected to be subdued in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to expectations of softer income, fewer job openings, build up in price pressure and continuous let up on shopping plans.

Meanwhile, business conditions appears to be less glum for the period, as brighter prospects in manufacturing, improved sales, rising prices, acceleration in exports pace, expansion on production.

Both BCI and CSI saw a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) decline in the third quarter of 2017, with BCI falling from 114.1 points to 103.1 points in while CSI receding by 3.6 points to 77.1 points.

On another note, MIER executive director Professor Emeritus Dr Zakariah Abdul Rashid acknowledged that there is a mismatch between consumer sentiment and the growth chartered due to low income, which in turn has contributed to higher cost of living.

However, he noted that household income is gradually increasing.

"GDP performance and people's welfare are not always consistent because GDP is the overall aggregate of economic performance, whereas for people's welfare we look at household income," Zakariah said.

Zakariah was speaking at a press conference after MIER's National Economic Outlook 2018-19 Conference held here earlier.