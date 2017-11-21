No compromise with civil servants not registered with EC: Malacca CM

MALACCA: Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron today reminded civil servants in the state who have not registered with the Election Commission (EC) to do so as soon as possible.

He said the state government would not compromise with civil servants who failed to register as voters as doing so was part of their responsibility.

"I can accept the excuse given by the public on why they have yet to register, but there is no excuse for civil servants who have not done so," he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Malacca government's administration organised by the State Election Office here today.

He said based on reports, there were only six civil servants in the state who had yet to register as voters.

Meanwhile, Malacca Election director Haelmy Mohd Hanifah said Malacca was among states with high voter registration among civil servants.

The number of people in the state who are not yet registered as voters is also the lowest, at 69,000 people, he said.

He advised those eligible to vote to register soon to enable them to exercise their right in the 14th general election if held next year.

"The voter registration process does not take a long time, but only about two minutes, and can be done at any EC offices or post offices nationwide,' he said.

According to the official website of the Malacca Election office, a total of 486,593 voters had been gazetted as on Aug 25, 2017. — Bernama