No more Mindef projects for errant contractors: Hishammuddin

KUCHING: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has warned contractors undertaking projects of his ministry to complete the projects awarded.

He also extended a similar warning to contractors wishing to obtain contracts from the ministry.

"I am urging the Public Works Department (PWD) to weed out such contractors for as long as I am Defence Minister, I will not compromise on contractors who failed to deliver especially on matters relating to the welfare of personnel, veteran and their families.

"This is my message because now we have an approach to monitor the matter via a main committee chaired by the Armed Forces chief and Ministry secretary-general," he said.

He was speaking to reporters in a surprise visit to Penrissen Camp here today.

Hishammuddin made the surprise visit to inspect the progress of the military polyclinic and military family housing at the camp.

Also present were Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and the Malaysian Armed Forces Eastern Field Command commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Zaki Mokhtar.

Hishammuddin said all matters relating to the welfare of personnel, veteran and their families should be carried out based on the proposals of various parties.

"If we find what we see on the ground is not as stated on paper we have to correct it, that is my message.

"I will not compromise with companies which do not meet their promises, and they will be blacklisted and do not expect to win our projects anymore," he said.

The RM31 million Penrissen Camp Polyclinic which is scheduled for completion in 2019, was one of the five new polyclinics planned for Kluang, Seberang Takir, Kuantan and Sungai Petani.

Apart from visiting the polyclinic construction site, Hishammuddin also visited the project on upgrading the military family housing for 240 personnel of the camp. — Bernama