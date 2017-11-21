Police believe man found dead with three children hanged himself

ALOR STAR: The police have confirmed that the death of a man at a double-storey house in Sungai Petani yesterday, was due to compression of the neck by hanging.

The cause of K. Saivarau's death was based on the findings of a post-mortem report from the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, said Kedah CID chief, SAC Mior Farid Al-Athrash Wahid in a statement here today.

The 48-year-old who dealt with foreign worker employment was found dead, along with his three children in a room of a double-storey house in Lot 88, Perdana Heights.

The cause of death of Saivarau's children – sons Ragu Ram Rau, five, and Sashvin Rau, six, and daughter Yamunasri, eight – was still being determined, said Mior Farid Al-Athrash.

He said however, the three children were believed to have been smothered to death with a soft object, possibly a pillow, adding that the case was investigated under murder and suicide.

The bodies were found about 2pm yesterday, and initial police investigations revealed the deaths were linked to financial problems faced by the family. — Bernama