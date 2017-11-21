Respect decision on Budget bill, Azalina tells MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: All MPs must respect the decision to pass the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry's (KPDNKK) portion of the 2018 Budget.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the decision was made in line with the procedure under the Dewan Rakyat's Standing Order.

"The opposition seems to disagree with the decision when they created a ruckus in the Dewan, even after the deputy speaker had ruled on the matter.

"The split decision in the voting also proves that the democratic system thrives in the Dewan, and it should not be politicised by any party.

"All parliamentarians must respect this decision and I believe that everyone will safeguard the good name of this noble hall," Azalina said in a statement.

On Monday, when wrapping up the committee stage debate for the KPDNKK portion of Budget 2018, the Dewan was almost empty, with most BN MPs not on the floor.

Deputy speaker Ronald Kiandee then instructed for the House bell to be rung for two minutes, before deciding on the vote.

Government lawmakers then rushed into the House to vote and BN won by a razor-thin margin of one vote (52 to 51).

Ronald said there is no provision in its Standing Order that says lawmakers who come in late cannot participate in a voting process.