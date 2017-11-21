Ringgit hits more than one-year high

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit continued its uptrend to hit more than a one year high against the US dollar buoyed by expectations that Bank Negara Malaysia would increase the overnight policy rate by 25 basis points following the strong 6.2% economic growth recorded in the third quarter of this year.

With sentiment remaining buoyant, the local unit ended at 4.1380/1420 against the greenback, up 100 basis points, from 4.1480/1510 recorded on on Monday. This level was last seen on Oct 10, 2016.

The ringgit was also traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0525/0568 from 3.0599/0623 and strengthened versus the euro to 4.8526/8586 from 4.8917/8961 on Monday.

It increased against the British pound to 5.4779/4836 from 5.5073/5134 on Monday and improved vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6805/6844 from 3.6993/7026 yesterday. — Bernama