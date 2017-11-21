RMAF plans to use high-tech UAV to strengthen national air defence

KOTA BELUD: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is planning to use high technology unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as one of its key components in air defence especially in monitoring national waters in future.

Air Force chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang said RMAF was aware the uses of UAV technology had many advantages apart from functioning more extensively.

"RMAF is planning to use UAV in future especially in monitoring strategic areas such as South China Sea, Straits of Malacca and Sulu Sea near Sabah.

"Information from UAV can be shared with other related security forces branches," he told reporters after witnessing a Paradise Mini Exercise at the Kota Belud Shooting Range here today.

Affendi said RMAF was also conducting a detailed study to identify the UAV capable of meeting the current needs of the country apart from being equipped with technologies which could be shared with various parties in the country.

"Besides security surveillance, UAV can also be used for other purposes such as weather information and others," he said.

According to him, there are many types of UAV in the market currently including those equipped with sophisticated technology with a wider flying range which would be suitable to the requirements of national security apart from meeting the needs of other government agencies and departments.

Affendi was also satisfied with the success of Paradise Mini Exercise 4/2017 at the shooting range here this morning involving the RMAF personnel and assets.

A 25-minute demonstration was also held involving several RMAF aircraft such as the Hawk fighter jets, Hornet F/A-18D, Sukhoi SU30MKM, helicopter transporter EC725 and Nuri helicopters with 500 officers and men of RMAF.

The objective of the training was to raise national defence preparedness and to evaluate integration among the various fighter jets. — Bernama