School curriculum to be reviewed every five years - Kamalanathan

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will review the primary and secondary school curricula every five years for improvement and to ensure these remain relevant with the times.

Deputy Education Minister, Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the existing curricula emphasised on the aspects of knowledge acquisition, practical elements, practice, appreciation and enculturation.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Dr Mansor Abdul Rahman (BN-SIK) on the matter at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here, today.

Kamalanathan, meanwhile, said only 0.12% of the 5.1 million primary and secondary school students nationwide were involved in acts of moral decadence or social problems such as gambling, stealing, threatening teachers and other students, extortion and gangsterism.

To a supplementary question from Nasrudin Hassan (PAS-Temerloh) on extending the tahfiz module to other schools, he said the Education Ministry had plans to introduce the tahfiz and vocational modules to the national religious secondary schools. — Bernama