Seven missing after Japan boat found capsized off Palau

TOKYO: Japan's coastguard said Tuesday it was searching for seven missing fishermen – two Japanese and five Indonesians – after their boat capsized in high seas off the western Pacific archipelago of Palau.

"The coastguard is flying a plane to the area and a patrol ship is heading there too," a spokesman told AFP.

"But we haven't been able to confirm the safety of the seven members."

The capsized Japanese boat was found earlier in the day 410 km southwest of Palau after the crew sent an SOS on Monday.

Nearby vessels including a ship from Japan's National Fisheries University joined the search and Japan had asked Guam for cooperation, the spokesman added. — AFP