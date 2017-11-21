Seven paralympic athletes get incentives for feat at Asean para games

MALACCA: National paralympic tenpin bowler, Mohd Azrin Rahim received the highest cash incentives of RM21,000 from the Malacca state government for winning two gold medals and a silver medal at the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur recently.

His teammates, Abu Bakar Nyat and Zahidi Lamsah received incentives of RM19,000 for winning two gold medals and one silver medal in the mixed doubles and the mixed trio of the TPB9 category (foot disabilities).

Cyclist Lim Tao Keong took home RM16,000 after winning two gold medals in the Individual Time Trial H1-H5 category, Bakri Omar received RM6,000 for winning two bronze medals in the men's singles SL4 (lower body handicap)) and the men's doubles SL3 / SL4.

Norrizah Rahim received RM5,000 for winning the silver medal in the women's singles SU5 (upper body handicap) while Muhammad Azzwar Hasaan Asaari received RM10,000 for winning two silver medals in the men's 3 on 3 and team basketball.

The incentives were presented by Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron during the monthly assembly of the Malacca State Election Office, here today.

State Health, Sports and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Ab.Rahman Ab.Karim said the state government had allocated RM96,000 as incentives for the feat of seven Malacca-born paralympic athletes.

The gold medal winners received RM8,000, the silver medal winners received RM5,000 while the bronze medal winners received RM3,000.

Ab Rahman said the incentives were to as a tribute to Malacca-born paralympic athletes who brought glory to the country and the state at the biennial games.

"The Malacca state government will always take good care of the Paralympic athletes, the coaches and the facilities so that they can continue to bring glory to the country on the international stage." — Bernama