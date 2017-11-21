Tun Mahathir's claim inaccurate: ROS

MALACCA: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has denied Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's claim that the delay in the Pakatan Harapan registration was because the department did not inform them of the terms and conditions earlier.

Its director-general, Surayati Ibrahim said the Pakatan Harapan application for registration needed to be scrutinised as there were outstanding issues with regard to DAP earlier this year, as with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

"We are examining all aspects thoroughly before approving any organisation, especially political parties, hence, claim by PPBM chairman is inaccurate.

"Political parties have the support of the people, so we have to make sure that the causes that they fighting for are in compliance with the federal constitution and prescribed laws and does not conflict with the norms of society ... and that's important," she told reporters here today.

Surayati said this when asked to comment on Mahathir's claim that RoS did not inform the party earlier on the terms and the laws to be complied, hence causing the delay in the registration of the mixed parties pact that was feared would affect it chances in the upcoming 14th General Election.

In another development, Surayati called on resident associations registered with RoS to apply for a RM10,000 grant, from December onwards.

The grants provided by the federal government was meant for the implementation of crimes prevention programmes, neighbourhood and cleaning activities and the purchase of security equipment. — Bernama