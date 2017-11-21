Underwater stream believed to have caused Serdang landslide

SERDANG: An underwater stream is believed to be the cause of a landslide which damaged 11 vehicles that were parked at Taman Lestari Perdana, Seri Kembangan here on Monday evening.

The landslide caused the 11 parked vehicles to slide to the edge of a storm drain.

Serdang district police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said the police were alerted to the situation almost immediately.

"We believe the underwater stream was the reason behind the incident. At the moment, I assure the area is safe but if there is a change, we will alert the people around the vicinity and evacuate them," he told reporters when met at the scene.

Megat Mohamad added the police are waiting for the results from the Geologist Department.

"We will monitor the situation. We will allow the affected vehicles to be towed out upon receiving the results from the Geologist Department," he added.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Mohd Sani Harul on Monday said eight firefighters in two fire engines were deployed from the Serdang Fire and Rescue Station to the site.

Upon arrival at the site, the firefighters found that a large portion of a parking lot had sunk into a large drain, causing 11 vehicles to slide in.

No one was hurt in the incident and there was no structural damage to the buildings.

On Saturday, a similar landslide occurred in Jalan Medang Tanduk in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur.

It was reported that a high rise building on a hillslope may be the cause of the landslide.

A similar landslide occurred six years ago when a new development project was starting above the hillslope.

This is the second time this is happening.