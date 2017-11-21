Upko tells Warisan to stop divisive politics

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) leaders were today chastised for using fear tactics and divisive politics as well as irresponsibly using religion to garner support from the people.

Upko secretary-general Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was scare-mongering to fan religious sentiments among Christians in Sabah.

He likened Shafie's announcement on allowing Christians to use the word 'Allah', should Warisan came to power, to a salesman selling secondhand goods.

"The ruling government of the day has always upheld religious freedom, allowing us to worship in the manner we see fit in our churches all this while. It is not an issue," Donald said.

He pointed out that Upko had been steadfast in its stand over the use of the term, adding that the party had always defended the right of Christians to use it.

"Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) have also been consistent on this issue. Actually, all Sabah State BN leaders including those from Umno have spoken publicly that the use of the term 'Allah' by the Christian community is a non-issue in Sabah," he said.

According to Donald, Shafie and other Warisan leaders were using underhanded political propaganda to belittle Upko's efforts and hoodwink the people into thinking that the party could not be bothered about matters close to their hearts.

"Upko past president, Tan Sri Bernard Dompok and present president, Datuk Seri Madius Tangau have always on record advocated for religious freedom in their respective time in the Federal cabinet and in the media," he stressed.

Donald questioned Shafie's motive in raising the issue now that he was in the opposition.

"The country never heard a squeak from him when he was part of the ruling government," he said, adding that the people should be wary of Shafie and Warisan's divisive and dangerous brand of politics.

He said the Sabah state government under Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman allocated millions of ringgit annually to Chinese vernacular and mission schools as well as non-Muslim religious organisations including churches and temples. — Bernama