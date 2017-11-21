Woman with disabled mother urges action against MBPP officers over clamped car

GEORGE TOWN: A 40-year-old woman who incurred huge losses during the recent floods wants the Penang Island City Council to act against two of its parking enforcement officers for refusing to unlock a clamp on her car despite seeing that she was with her disabled mother on Monday.

Ooi Chee Lin said the two officers were ignorant of her plight. She was forced to park in a disabled lot because her mother was wheelchair bound.

The duo was heading to two banks along Macalister Road when the incident happened.

The officers simply lacked the emotive intelligence to the plight of rate users here, she retorted in a press conference hosted by the Penang MCA Youth Public Service and Complaints Bureau.

When the council clamped her vehicle, it caused a huge debate on social media after a video of her brash encounter with the officers was posted and it went viral.



MORE TO FOLLOW