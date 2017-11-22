16 Chinese tourists injured in road accident

BEAUFORT: Sixteen Chinese tourists were injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a drain at Km7.5 of the Jalan Beaufort-Papar last night.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the accident happened at about 7.40pm when the bus was going from Klias to Kota Kinabalu.

"The victims, aged between 24 and 76, sustained minor injuries except for one who suffered head injuries and was sent to Beaufort Hospital before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hospital for further treatment," he said in a statement today.

Azmir said the driver of the bus and a tour guide escaped unhurt.

He said initial investigations revealed that the bus plunged into the drain after the driver lost control of the vehicle. — Bernama