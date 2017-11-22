70 individuals lodge reports over digital money investment scam

KOTA BARU: Seventy individuals have lodged police reports claiming they have been cheated about RM300,000 in digital money investment by an investment company.

The reports were lodged at the Kota Baru police headquarters here on Nov 19.

Kelantan Malaysian Islamic Consumers Association chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Fared Ab Ghani said the company promised the participants a return of 10% of their investment every month for 12 consecutive months.

He said most of the participants only received the payments for only up to the third month, while a few did not receive any payment.

"We were told the company, which has its headquarters in Selangor, had closed the scheme and had set up another scheme and was actively taking deposits," he told reporters here today.

The Kota Baru police, when contacted, confirmed receiving the reports. — Bernama