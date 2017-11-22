Affordable private addiction treatment centre launched in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Solace Sabah, Malaysia's privately-run luxurious addiction rehabilitation centre in Sabah, has opened doors to a new centre located at Petaling Jaya called Sanctuary. A community service project by Solace, it has been heavily subsidised to help enable more people to seek latest treatment for addiction at an affordable cost.

Dr Prem Kumar Shanmugam, CEO and clinical director at the Solace, stated: "Over the last three years we have been operating, we have received numerous enquiries where the cost of treatment was out of reach. This showed us that we needed to do develop an economical model which would enable people to receive a high quality of treatment at one third the cost we charge at Solace. This will give a larger subset of people the ability to seek treatment for themselves or their loved ones in Malaysia".

The primary challenge in the region was most local insurance providers do not cover mental health related ailments, leaving people with no choice but to self-pay for treatment. "This is not the case in western countries and I hope in the future the insurance models are aligned to provide mental health benefits for the insured," Prem added.

Sanctuary is a 15-bed facility and was officially opened for admissions last week and the centre already has over five patients in treatment. Prem said that while the costs are lower, the quality of treatment remains the same between the centres. He said that the difference remains in the facilities and amenities provided, as they have been optimised for the cost and are not as luxurious as Solace at Sabah.

"Treatment should never be compromised, we have the same model and program that we use to run Solace running Sanctuary as well. Our clinical team continues to provide the best treatment modalities for all our patients," Prem added.

The cost of treatment for a one month inpatient treatment at Sanctuary is roughly RM10,000 and it includes therapy by qualified addiction therapists, activities, assessments, treatment with psychiatrists and psychologists for underlying mental disorders, meals and accommodation at the centre. Solace Sabah can be contacted for more information and admissions.

For more information, please contact:

Name : Mithun Kumar

Tel : +60 12 8394686 / +60 88 27680

Email : mkumar@solacesabah.com

— Bernama