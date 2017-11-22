Bank Negara to regulate digital currencies next year

PETALING JAYA: In a bid to regulate digital currencies, Bank Negara Malaysia will designate persons converting cryptocurrencies into fiat money currencies as reporting institutions under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 beginning next year.

"This is to prevent the abuse of the system for criminal and unlawful activities and ensuring the stability and integrity of the financial system," said governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim in his welcoming remarks at the "Third Counter-Terrorism Financing Summit 2017" here today.

He went on to say that it is the foundational work for the development of a regulatory structure for digital currencies.

"We need to prepare ourselves, as according to many pundits, digital currencies will become the new norm.

"The advent of digital currencies as some have forecasted, will mark the beginning of a new era in the financial sector. As authorities, we cannot be oblivious to these developments," he added.