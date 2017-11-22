Book Review: House of Furies

IF you are into scary nightmares and adventures of the occult kind, welcome to the House of Furies.

Set in the 1800s, this is the tale of how a young girl ended up working and living at Coldthistle House – a house owned by the devil, and where boarders and wanderers come to die.

Getting chills? Well, Louisa Ditton got more than that. Having fled a harsh school where she was abandoned by her family, she thought herself lucky when an old woman offers her employment as a maid at a boarding house.

But Coldthistle House proves to be more than it seems. In truth, it is a place of judgement and execution for evil people drawn to it.

Bombarded by strange events and terrifying experiences, Louisa is determined to leave but she fears for a young lodger named Lee whom she believes is innocent.

Against her better judgement, she decides to try and save him – but at what cost?

This is the first in Asylum author Roux's new gothic horror series. Supported by illustrations and myths (or are they facts?), House of Furies is an excellent tool to pass a sleepless night.

Enter, if you dare.