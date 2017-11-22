Bursa M'sia rebounds to open higher

Posted on 22 November 2017 - 12:14pm Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 01:11pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Share prices on Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher this morning in line with overnight gains recorded by most global markets, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.54 points firmer at 1,724.22 from Tuesday's close of 1,720.68.

The index opened 3.91 points stronger at 1,724.59.

A dealer said stocks markets from Asia to Europe to the Americas rose, while the three top gauges of Wall Street performance hit record intra-day highs, lifted by technology and healthcare shares.

Meanwhile, another dealer said the analysis of overall market action on Tuesday revealed that buying power was stronger than selling pressure.

"As such, the FBM KLCI would likely trade above the 1,722.73 points level on Wednesday," he said.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 30.38 points firmer at 12,395.26, FBMT 100 Index advanced 31.01 points to 12,055.99 and FBM Emas Syariah Index perked 32.591 points to 12,849.44.

The FBM 70 climbed 62.22 points to 15,208.25 and the FBM Ace was 33.03 points better at 6,369.62.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 4.36 points lower at 3,156.28 while the Finance Index improved 13.119 points to 15,950.85 and the Plantation Index gained 18.9 points to 7,938.21.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 169 to 87 while 167 counters remained unchanged with 1,461 untraded and 31 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 118.26 million shares worth RM47.24 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby added two sen each to RM9.23 adn RM8.99 respectively, TNB and Public Bank gained four sen each to RM14.92 and RM20.36, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals perked eight sen to RM7.31.

Among actives, Palette Multimedia added four sen to 35.5 sen, Frontken and Hubline gained 2.5 sen each to 40 sen and 44 sen, respectively, PUC earned half-a-sen to 21 sen but Trive Property slipped half-a-sen to 6.5 sen.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM164.49 per gramme, down 40 sen from RM164.89 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama