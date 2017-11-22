Business licence of companies displaying illegal advertisements to be revoked

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will take action to revoke the business licence of companies that are still displaying advertisements on lamp posts and traffic lights in Kuala Lumpur, starting early next year.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said if the company was found to have violated the directive, DBKL would issue a show-cause letter and revoke the licence immediately.

"Each day, hundreds of illegal posters and commercial advertisements such as loan sharks' advertisements are hung and displayed everywhere and this really spoils the view and image of Kuala Lumpur while in other countries such as China and Thailand there is no such problem," he told a press conference at the launch of DBKL's new Rover Team initiative, here today.

He said that due to their stubborn attitude, DBKL had to spend up to RM3 million last year to remove all illegal advertisements from morning until late night.

"After this, there'll be no compromises, whether it's a big company or small," he said.

About the DBKL Rover Team, Mhd Amin Nordin said the special team comprising DBKL traffic teams are assigned to disperse traffic in the main areas of the federal capital, namely Bukit Bintang, Masjid India, Chow Kit and Brickfields.

"Each team comprises two traffic personnel on motorcycles, who will control traffic movement on the roads especially in crowded areas at peak hours in the four areas.

"The team will also take action against motorists who stop their vehicle and wait during peak hours on bus lanes or on restricted zones by the roadside," he said.

He said if the driver does not move the vehicle, DBKL will tow away the vehicle immediately. — Bernama