Caretakers who beat up, chained 12-year-old boy arrested

RAWANG: Two caretakers of a home for underprivileged children were arrested today for abusing a 12-year-old boy who was placed at the centre at Taman Desa Mas, Bandar Country Homes here.

The victim who had a black eye and swollen lips was allegedly punched, starved and bound with chains by his abusers.

He suffered bruises, cuts and swellings all over his body and was sent to the Sungei Buloh Hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police investigators conducted a raid at the place before arresting a 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man at about 12.15am today after the victim's 21-year-old cousin who learnt of the abuse lodged a police report.

Gombak police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said the suspects who are both caretakers of the home are in police custody under a remand order and the case is being investigated under laws of the Child Act 2001.