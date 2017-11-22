Continuous heavy rain in east coast of peninsula until Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain is expected in the east coast states of the peninsula from Thursday until Sunday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia).

Its director-general Alui Bahari reminded residents in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East Johor to take note of the four-day weather forecast and take precautionary measures.

"The alert was issued as our monitoring found that strong easterly winds is expected to blow from the South China Sea to the east coast of peninsula," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He advised residents in the affected states to stay up to date with the latest weather alerts via the department's website at http://www.met.gov.my/ or Facebook or Twitter Metmalaysia, @malaysianmet. — Bernama