Donations to theSun flood relief fund still open until month end

Posted on 22 November 2017 - 03:47pm Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 06:02pm

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians who would like to donate for flood relief efforts following the storm that wreaked havoc in Penang earlier this month, can do so through theSun Flood Relief Fund until Nov 30.

The fund, which was launched on Nov 6, will be channelled to Mercy Malaysia for immediate on-site health and medical relief operations.

Donations of RM50 and above will be entitled to a tax-exemption receipt from Mercy Malaysia, upon request.

Those who wish to donate can do so by:

- banking in or transferring via ATM/internet to Sun Media Corporation Sdn Bhd's Maybank account number 508177700420 and sending proof of deposit to mercy@thesundaily.com;

- sending cheque/money order/postal order made payable to Sun Media Corporation Sdn Bhd, to P.O. Box 00179, Jalan Sultan, 46720 Petaling Jaya; or

- dropping off donations at theSun office, 5th floor, Lot 6, Jalan 51/217, 46050 Petaling Jaya or the Penang office at Hexagon Tech Park, 105-7-14 Jalan Gurdwara, George Town, 10300 Penang.

Mercy Malaysia had launched its emergency response mechanism as soon as the flood situation worsened and the Penang state government requested for assistance from federal agencies as well as civil society and aid organisations.