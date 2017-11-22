Erawan shrine bombing: One suspect returns to Thailand

BANGKOK: One of the suspects in the Erawan Shrine bombing incident in August 2015 which killed 20 people including five Malaysians, returned to Thailand today to answer charges levelled against her by the authorities.

Wanna Suansan, 29, who is married to one of the still-at-large suspects of the bombing, was arrested upon her arrival at the Suvarnabhumi Airport about 3pm (local time) and brought to the Royal Thai Police Headquarters where she underwent a health checkup.

She arrived at the airport with her two children and was met by her family before being taken in by the waiting policemen.

"After the arrest and investigation, she would be handed over to the Military Court prosecutors," said deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul to the media here today, adding that she was not extradited from Turkey.

He also declined to confirmed whether she had arrived from Turkey.

She is expected to be presented at the Military Court tomorrow.

According to Srivara, the authorities had issued 17 arrest warrants on suspects believed to be involved with Thailand's worst bombing incident in its history at a shrine popular with foreign tourists, located in the busy Bangkok's Ratchaprasong Intersection.

He said 14 other suspects who had arrest warrants issued on them by the Thai Police remained at large with today's return of Suansan and the 2015 arrest of two Uighur men, who currently face charges of committing the bombing.

In last year's military court appearance, the two Uighur men, Mohamed Bilal, 31, alias Adam Karadeg, and Mierali Yusufu, 27, from Xinjiang, China had pleaded not guilty to the charge of carrying out the bombing, which also left 120 people injured. — Bernama