Forex gain lifts Telekom Malaysia’s Q3 earnings

Posted on 22 November 2017 - 02:15pm Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 08:32pm

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) reported a 32.5% increase in net profit to RM211.82 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 against RM159.84 million in the previous corresponding period, thanks to forex gain.

Revenue for quarter under review rose slightly by 0.6% from RM2.92 billion to RM2.94 billion.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that it foresees sustainable performance in the remaining quarter of the financial year despite competition and challenges in the telecommunication industry.

"In following months, our focus remains the same, to accelerate our 'Convergence' action plans and push forward with our 'Go Digital' agenda towards delivering relevant convergence lifestyle communication services and end-to-end business solutions to all our customers."

As at Sept 30, TM saw stronger growth in unifi as net addition doubled quarter-on-quarter by 55,000 totalling 1.06 million customers. This is the highest quarterly unifi net add since Q3 2012.

TM's nine-month net profit expanded 5% from RM621.73 million to RM652.74 million, while revenue was up 0.7% from RM8.82 billion to RM8.89 billion.

Its total capital expenditure for the first nine months of 2017 as a percentage of revenue was at 18.4%, amounting to RM1.63 billion.

TM’s share price fell 15 sen or 2.4% to RM6 today, with 4.4 million shares traded.