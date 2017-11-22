Govt tracking NPOs' activities to avoid terrorism financing

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is keeping an eye on how Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are using their funds, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the government wants to ensure funds that are meant to help the underprivileged does not end up in the hands of terrorist organisations.

"There may be some leaders or organisations that may be tempted to misuse their funds and send them to terror groups.

"We will come down hard on anyone or any organisation that helps terrorist, " he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the enforcement agencies are keeping a watch on the activities of NPOs, to ensure no assistance is channelled to terror groups.

"We don't want to see NPOs in this country helping terrorists, therefore prevention is better than cure," he told reporters after presenting the keynote address at the Third Counter-Terrorism Financing Conference here today.

He said there are two ways in which NPOs can transfer their funds, either via the financial network or underground channels.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has no problem in tracking funds moving via the financial network.

He said BNM and the police have departments that are dedicated to tracking funds that move via underground channels as well.

Ahmad Zahid said if there are any suspicious activities by NPOs or their leaders, they will be placed on a list of suspects.

He said preventing terror organisations from getting funds is one of the main ways to defeat them.