Govt tracking NPOs' activities to avoid terrorism financing (Upgraded)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is keeping an eye on how non-profit organisations (NPOs) are using their funds, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the government wants to ensure that funds meant to help the underprivileged do not end up in the hands of terrorist organisations.

“There may be some leaders or organisations who may misuse their funds and send them to terror groups.

“We will come down hard on anyone or any organisation that helps terrorists,” he said at the Third Counter-Terrorism Financing Conference here today.

He said there are two ways in which NPOs can transfer such funds, either via the financial network or underground channels.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is able to track funds on the financial network, while the police have departments to track funds moved via underground channels.

Ahmad Zahid said if there is any suspicious activities by NPOs, they will be placed on a list of suspects.

On another matter, he said the government has been informed by Thai authorities that 15 Uighurs who escaped from a detention centre on Monday, may be in Malaysia.

“We are working with Aseanpol, Interpol and other authorities to determine their whereabouts,” he said.

Twenty Uighurs reportedly escaped from the centre at about 2am (3am in Malaysia). Five were caught and the rest are believed to have crossed the border into Malaysia.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that Australia and its Southeast Asian partners will join forces to curb financing for militants.

Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan said today the move was taken amid recent concerns about the Islamic State (IS) group gaining a foothold in the region.

The new alliance aims to disrupt the funding of militant groups through enhanced financial intelligence-sharing, said Keenan, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the conference.

“The stability and security of Southeast Asia is of critical importance to Australia,” he said, adding that Canberra “is committed to defeating the threat posed by terrorist groups, including IS, in the region”.

Australia’s financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC and the Philippines’ Anti-Money Laundering Council will lead the coalition, named the South East Asia Counter Terrorism Financing Working Group.