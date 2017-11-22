Kerjaya Prospek awarded RM245.35 million construction contract

PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has bagged a RM245.35 million contract for main building works for "The Sanctuary" condominium project in Penang.

It told Bursa Malaysia that the contract covers three condominium towers comprising of 552 units and spans over 5.36 acres.

The contract comprises two phases of construction works, which is expected to commence on 30 November 2017. It has an overall completion period of 48 months.

This is the second contract awarded to Kerjaya Prospek within "The Sanctuary" - the first being the construction of the Sanctuary Bungalows.

Meanwhile, Kerjaya Prospek also reported a 35% rise in net profit to RM34.41 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 against RM25.49 million, underpinned by its substantial order book.

Revenue increased 20.7% from RM190.47 million to RM229.94 million.

For the first nine months of the year, its net profit was up 30.4% from RM73.75 million to RM96.16 millionm, while revenue expanded 23.4% from RM569.88 million to RM703.36 million.

At 2.45pm, Kerjaya Prospek's share price rose 2 sen or 0.5% to RM4.01 on some 186,300 shared done.