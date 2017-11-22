Man charged with murder of carwash owner

Posted on 22 November 2017 - 04:13pm Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 05:52pm

PORT DICKSON: A 29-year-old man was charged with murdering an owner of a car wash centre at the magistrate's court here today.

S. Soosai was charged with killing B. Sugumaran, 32, at a cemetery in Kampung Saga Rantau between 10.30pm and midnight on Sept 13, this year.

No plea was recorded from the accused, who was represented by lawyer Paul Krishnaraja, before magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak.

Deputy public prosecutor A. Ashwini prosecuted.

The court has fixed Dec 21 for re-mention.

The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which upon conviction, carries a mandatory death sentence.

It is believed that Soosai had murdered Sugumaran over the latter's girlfriend.