- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Man charged with murder of carwash owner
Posted on 22 November 2017 - 04:13pm
Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 05:52pm
Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 05:52pm
PORT DICKSON: A 29-year-old man was charged with murdering an owner of a car wash centre at the magistrate's court here today.
S. Soosai was charged with killing B. Sugumaran, 32, at a cemetery in Kampung Saga Rantau between 10.30pm and midnight on Sept 13, this year.
No plea was recorded from the accused, who was represented by lawyer Paul Krishnaraja, before magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak.
Deputy public prosecutor A. Ashwini prosecuted.
The court has fixed Dec 21 for re-mention.
The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which upon conviction, carries a mandatory death sentence.
It is believed that Soosai had murdered Sugumaran over the latter's girlfriend.