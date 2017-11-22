- Local
Man climbs TNB pylon in Bangsar for birthday selfie
Posted on 22 November 2017 - 10:34am
A MAN climbed an electricity pylon Menara TM and Pullman Hotel Bangsar on Monday because he wanted to have a memorable selfie on his 26th birthday
His stunt caught attention of passers-by who thought he was attempting suicide. The authorities were alerted. Eight firefighters were dispatched to the scene in two fire engines.
City Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said there was report regarding the incident at 5.29pm.
"As they arrived at the scene, there was a man climbing up the electricity pylon. However, the man climbed down soon after receiving orders from the police while the firefighters were ready for any eventuality," Khirudin was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.