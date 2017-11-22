Man climbs TNB pylon in Bangsar for birthday selfie

The man is caught climbing the pylon for a selfie. — Photos from facebook

Authorities escort the man at the scene. — Photos from facebook

A MAN climbed an electricity pylon Menara TM and Pullman Hotel Bangsar on Monday because he wanted to have a memorable selfie on his 26th birthday

His stunt caught attention of passers-by who thought he was attempting suicide. The authorities were alerted. Eight firefighters were dispatched to the scene in two fire engines.

City Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said there was report regarding the incident at 5.29pm.

"As they arrived at the scene, there was a man climbing up the electricity pylon. However, the man climbed down soon after receiving orders from the police while the firefighters were ready for any eventuality," Khirudin was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.