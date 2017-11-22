MBPP parking inspectors were just doing their job: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has defended the actions of the two Penang Island City Council (MBPP) parking inspectors who were accused of being heartless towards a woman and her wheel-chair bound mother after a spat ensued between them over a parking lot for the disabled on Monday.

State Local Government committee chairperson Chow Kon Yeow said the two were just discharging their duties although he admitted that they could have communicated better in a tiff which went viral on social media throughout the country.

Self - employed Ooi Chee Lin, 40, wanted the council to act against the two MBPP enforcement officers for behaving in a belligerent way towards her mother Teoh Ah Hong @ Teoh Ah Hun and herself after she found out that her car was clamped by them for parking in a lot reserved for the disabled.

Ooi was pushing her mother, who was confined to a wheel-chair when she called the two inspectors over after realising that her car was clamped.

She then told off the duo for not having any empathy towards the plight of her mother, who was technically a disabled, although Ooi has yet to receive an OKU sticker for her vehicle.

According to Chow, the woman had committed the offence of parking in a lot reserved for the disabled - furthermore, she did not have an OKU sticker.

"A wrong is a wrong. We have laws that we need to comply with. I understand the woman may have felt hurt but we have guidelines in MBPP which we must abide."

Chow said that the two parking inspectors also needed to explain to their superiors if they had issued a compound notice but only to rescind it later.

"It is a process which internally, MBPP officers must abide with. Ratepayers must understand that the MBPP officers need to be accountable for the compounds that they issue. They cannot simply issue or reject the compounds. They are answerable."