Monster dad charged with two counts of incest

MALACCA: "I would like to inform the court that my daughter wishes to retract her report against me."

That was what a 38-year-old father from Bukit Katil had to say to the sessions court here today during mitigation when he was charged with committing incest with his 18-year-old daughter.

His claim was rejected by the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Azri Zakaria informed the court that no retraction of the police report was made to date and that the charges against the accused was for incest, and hence it was the right of the prosecution to proceed with the case.

The accused had earlier claimed trial to two counts of having sex with his eldest daughter when the charged was read out before judge Norma Ismail.

On the first count, he was charged with committing incest with the then 16-year-old daughter at their home here at about midnight, in late November 2015.

On the second count, he was similarly charged with committing incest with the same daughter, then aged 18, around 12.30am on Nov 14 this year, at the same location.

For both counts, the accused was charged under Section 376A of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 376B(1), and if convicted, faces up to 30 years in prison and whipping.

No bail was offered, and judge Norma fixed the next mention for Dec 21.