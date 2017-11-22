More than 5,000 foreigners in detention centres in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,392 foreigners are languishing in detention centres in Sabah for illegally entering the state, the Dewan Rakyat heard today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said out of that number, 303 detainees comprising Indonesians, would be deported tomorrow via Tawau.

"A majority of foreigners detained are from Indonesia and the Philippines where some of them had entered the state illegally, and some had overstayed and committed other offences," he said in reply to a question from Datuk Jumaat Idris (BN-Sepanggar) who wanted to know the number of foreigners who entered Sabah in 2016.

Shahidan said from 1990 to Nov 21, a total of 563,162 foreigners were deported from Sabah for entering the state illegally.

"The deportation of foreigners takes up to four months compared to two months previously because we need to investigate whether they are involved in extremist groups or not.

"The government will ensure that the illegal entry of foreigners into Sabah can be reduced. We hope the public will assist the government by not employing house maids and workers illegally," said Shahidan.

From Jan 2013 to Aug 31, some 544,644 foreigners entered Sabah legally and 39,360 documents including entry permits, permanent resident cards (MyPR), and birth certificates were issued by the authorities. — Bernama