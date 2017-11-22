Muslim guide for Hong Kong

HONG KONG is one of the most well-known ports and global financial hubs in the world. This strategically-located city in the heart of Asia attracts a countless stream of travellers for either business or pleasure or both.

Hong Kong is also a major shopping destination and food haven. While this city is known for its ubiquitous Chinese cuisine, it also offers a wide range of international fare, and even halal food to cater to the growing number of Muslim travellers to the city.

So it may not be so surprising to know that the city is also one of the most Muslim-friendly destinations.

According to the MasterCard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2016, Hong Kong is the fifth best non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) destination for Muslim travellers.

Celebrity couple Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari had the chance to go on a six-day trip to Hong Kong recently. They also brought their three-year-old daughter, Lara Alana, along for the trip.

The couple related their experiences in the city at a press conference held at the launch of the Hong Kong Live consumer event, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), at Suria KLCC,

Kuala Lumpur, recently.

Hong Live offered consumers information on key attractions in the city, including the Big Bus Tours Hong Kong, DukLing Harbour Cruise, Hong Kong Disneyland, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, Ngong Ping 360, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Peak Tramways, and sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck.

Scha and Awal said Hong Kong also offers plenty of halal-certified dining options, easy access to prayer spaces, and accommodation options with halal-certified kitchens.

They added that the city was very child-friendly.

HKTB executive director Anthony Lau, who was present at the event, said: "The Hong Kong Tourism Board recognises that there is a need to create a hospitable environment for our Muslim

travellers, and providing them with facilities and guidance so that they too can enjoy the delights of Hong Kong without worries."

Also in attendance at Hong Kong Live were HKTB chairman Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Southeast Asia regional director Simon Wong, director-general of the Hong Kong Economic Trade Office in Jakarta

Do-Pang Wai Yee, and secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Rimsky Yuen, who officially launched the event.

The Hong Kong Live event also saw the official launch of a Muslim guidebook for Hong Kong in Bahasa Malaysia.

The Warna-Warni Destinasi Hong Kong guidebook features the latest happenings, festivals, must-visit attractions, restaurants and Muslim-friendly facilities in Hong Kong.

There is also a dedicated page on the Discover Hong Kong website highlighting Muslim offerings.

For more, visit the Discover Hong Kong website or Facebook page.