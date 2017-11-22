One ethnic Uighur nabbed near Bukit Kayu Hitam

ALOR STAR: Kedah police have confirmed a Muslim ethnic Uighur who escaped from an Immigration detention centre in Sadao, Thailand has been detained in Bukit Tangga near Bukit Kayu Hitam yesterday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff in confirming the arrest said the detainee was captured by an armed forces team at a security post near the area at 4pm after he was found by members of the public.

"The detainee, in his 30's, entered Bukit Tangga by foot," he told reporters after meeting all secondary school principals at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here today.

Asri said the Thai authorities had been informed of the arrest and the detainee was now being held at the Jitra police station lock-up.

He said state police had stepped up surveillance to assist Thai authorities to track down the remaining escapees apart from distributing posters of escapees who are still at large at all security agencies at the border.

In a 2am incident yesterday, 20 Muslim ethnic Uighurs from China who were waiting to be deported to their country of origin, escaped from the detention centre.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan was reported as saying five of the 20 ethnic Uighurs had been rearrested while the remaining detainees were believed to have crossed the border to enter Malaysia.

Currently about 200 ethnic Uighurs are being held at Thai Immigration detention centres, waiting to be deported to China on Beijing's insistence. — Bernama